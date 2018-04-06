Grizzlies ink MarShon Brooks to multi-year deal after 3-game tryout

The Memphis Grizzlies are banking on a highly successful tryout.

The Grizz inked guard MarShon Brooks to a multi-year contract after his 10-day contract he signed on March 27.

Brooks, who spent the last three seasons in China scoring 36 points per game, is a former first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Brooks has excelled in three games with the Grizz, scoring 23 points and more than a steal and a half per game in just 25 minutes per outing.

He's shot a blistering 57 percent from the field, including 64 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line.

The 29-year-old will start next season on an NBA roster for the first time since 2014.

