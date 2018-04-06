Man driving with 4-year-old in backseat rammed police car, investigators say

A man is in jail after ramming a deputy's cruiser with a young child unsecured in the back, according to a police affidavit.

U.S. Marshals and Shelby County Sheriff's deputies attempted to arrest Clyde Harris, 33, who had an active warrant for violating probation, on Thursday.

Police said Harris got into his car and drove off on Frayser Boulevard. He soon lost control of the vehicle and stopped.

After deputies stopped and tried to make an arrest, Harris rammed a cruiser with his car, officers said.

During all this, deputies found that Harris had a 4-year-old girl in the backseat who was not in a car seat.

Harris is charged with aggravated assault and child abuse.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.