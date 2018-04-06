Run, walk, or dribble through Downtown Memphis

You don't need to know how to rebound, block, or have an amazing 3-point shot to participate in the Grizzlies 5K this weekend.

Lace up your running sneakers and prepare to walk or run through Downtown Memphis.

Registration starts Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. You are encouraged to bring your own basketball and dribble while running the 5K. Sounds like fun!

Runners, walkers, and dribblers will start and finish the race at FedExForum and snake through Downtown Memphis using parts of Riverside Drive, Beale Street, South 2nd Street, and Carolina Avenue.

There will also be a post-race beer tasting, must be 21-years-old to participate, and food trucks on FedExForum plaza.

The race is being presented by the Live Love Memphis Group.

