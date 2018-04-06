Man charged in Lorenzen Wright murder indicted on additional wea - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged in Lorenzen Wright murder indicted on additional weapon charges

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Billy Turner (center) speaks to his attorney John Perry. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Billy Turner (center) speaks to his attorney John Perry. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A grand jury handed down a new indictment for the man accused of killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

The jury indicted Billy Turner for being in possession of a weapon as a convicted felon.

Turner was charged with Wright's murder in December 2017, more than seven years after Wright went missing. He was taken into custody on a $1 million bond with a charge of first-degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Turner has since pleaded not guilty on all three of those charges.

Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright is also charged with Lorenzen Wright's murder. 

In March, Shelby County prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty for Wright or Turner. That decision was made at the request of Lorenzen's family.

Turner's attorney said his client has been cooperating with the investigation for seven years. He hopes that history of cooperation is enough to get the judge to grant Turner a bond. Turner and Sherra will have a bond review hearing on April 12.

