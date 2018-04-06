Mike Conley among finalists for 2018-20 U.S. Men's National team

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is undergoing a $16 million expansion.More >>
Mike Conley is among 35 players on the 2018-20 USA Men's Basketball roster.More >>
A grand jury handed down a new indictment for the man accused of killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.More >>
You don't need to know how to rebound, block, or have an amazing 3-point shot to participate in the Grizzlies 5K this weekend.More >>
This week, the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South that we're highlighting center around MLK50, which is the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the University of Memphis.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
