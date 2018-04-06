Mike Conley among finalists for 2018-20 U.S. Men's National team - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mike Conley among finalists for 2018-20 U.S. Men's National team

(Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Mike Conley is among 35 players on the 2018-20 USA Men's Basketball roster.

The team will head to Las Vegas this July for the USA Men's National Team minicamp before the roster is cut to 12 head of the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

Conley is one of 29 returning players to the pool, led by head coach Gregg Popovich.

The full roster includes:

  • Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)
  • Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
  • Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
  • Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)
  • Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)
  • Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
  • Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
  • Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
  • Blake Griffin(Detroit Pistons)
  • James Harden (Houston Rockets)
  • Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)
  • Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)
  • Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
  • LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)
  • Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
  • CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)
  • Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)
  • Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
  • Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
  • Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)
  • John Wall (Washington Wizards)
  • Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:47:31 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly