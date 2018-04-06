Mike Conley among finalists for 2018-20 U.S. Men's National team

Mike Conley is among 35 players on the 2018-20 USA Men's Basketball roster.

The team will head to Las Vegas this July for the USA Men's National Team minicamp before the roster is cut to 12 head of the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

Conley is one of 29 returning players to the pool, led by head coach Gregg Popovich.

The full roster includes:

Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Blake Griffin(Detroit Pistons)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)

Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)

Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)

Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers)

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

John Wall (Washington Wizards)

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

