Le Bonheur begins $16M vertical expansion project

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is undergoing a $16 million expansion.

The hospital is adding 32,000 square feet to the top of the building. The vertical expansion will include three operating rooms and a complete renovation to the central sterile department.

The expansion will give doctors more space and surgical suite to treat children.

“Building on top of an existing building is complex – and when you build on top of an active hospital, the complexity multiplies exponentially,” said Blake Tyler, project manager with Turner Construction Company. “Our biggest challenge is the logistics involved in such a technical project.”

The expansion should not interfere with day-to-day hospital operations.

Turner Construction will construct overhead protection and a series of barriers to isolate the hospital surgery department during construction.

“We are excited about expanding our surgery department at Le Bonheur,” said President and CEO Meri Armour. “We take our responsibility of caring for children very seriously and are happy to partner with a company like Turner who understands our commitment to excellence for children and families.”

