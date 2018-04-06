Tracking a chance for snow and sleet this weekend

Forecast models today are now indicating a slight chance for some wintry precipitation this weekend.

There's no need to make a run to the grocery store for bread and milk, and we certainly won't be building snowmen this weekend.

However, some of us could be waking up to snow flurries early Saturday morning.

Cold arctic air will stream into the Mid-South overnight intersecting the remnants of Gulf moisture from Friday's rainfall. That cold air will have the ability to extract the remaining moisture from the air, changing it to snow or sleet for some parts of the area.

The better chances for wintry precipitation will be along and north of the I-40 corridor with the main time frame from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-thirties at that time, which will be conducive to a mix of sleet and snow.

No significant accumulation is expected, but there could be a light dusting on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon but high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s Saturday night, which will lead to widespread frost by Sunday morning.

