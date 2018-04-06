Non-violent movement leader urges students to honor MLK by following God

One of the leaders of the non-violence movement spoke to students at LeMoyne-Owen College about the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. James Lawson addressed students as the week dedicated to honoring King came to an end.

"Your most important task while you are in college is to claim the life that God has given you," Lawson said.

Lawson is known for his work as one of the founding father's of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee. Friday, he praised the work King did to advocate and promote non-violent revolutions.

"He was a Moses or a Jesus of his generation," Lawson said.

Lawson challenged students to not think about King as just a civil rights leader.

"He was not a civil rights worker. He never saw himself as one. He never prepares himself to be one. He prepared himself all his life to be what he did," Lawson said.

Lawson believes King was an artist of life, and he urged the students at LeMoyne-Owen College to be the same.

Freshman Mark Bradley Jr. said it's a message that will stick with him as he works to do good on campus.

"We go out into he community and help out. I feel like that organization really helped me find my purpose," Bradley said.

The students in attendance at Friday's event received awards and recognition for their completion of the first year experience program.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.