Non-violent movement leader urges students to honor MLK by follo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Non-violent movement leader urges students to honor MLK by following God

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Dr. James Lawson (Source: WMC Action News 5) Dr. James Lawson (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One of the leaders of the non-violence movement spoke to students at LeMoyne-Owen College about the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. James Lawson addressed students as the week dedicated to honoring King came to an end.

"Your most important task while you are in college is to claim the life that God has given you," Lawson said.

Lawson is known for his work as one of the founding father's of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee. Friday, he praised the work King did to advocate and promote non-violent revolutions.

"He was a Moses or a Jesus of his generation," Lawson said.

Lawson challenged students to not think about King as just a civil rights leader.

"He was not a civil rights worker. He never saw himself as one. He never prepares himself to be one. He prepared himself all his life to be what he did," Lawson said.

Lawson believes King was an artist of life, and he urged the students at LeMoyne-Owen College to be the same.

Freshman Mark Bradley Jr. said it's a message that will stick with him as he works to do good on campus.

"We go out into he community and help out. I feel like that organization really helped me find my purpose," Bradley said.

The students in attendance at Friday's event received awards and recognition for their completion of the first year experience program.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:01:21 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly