MLK Reflection Park ribbon cutting caps off MLK50 week - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MLK Reflection Park ribbon cutting caps off MLK50 week

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Kendall Downing
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

City of Memphis officially opened the MLK Reflection Park at the corner of Second Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Friday.

The park, which the city spent roughly $900,000 on including donations from sponsors, took almost two months to build.

The rain forced grand opening celebrations to move indoors to the lobby of MLGW. City and community leaders capped off a week dedicated to honoring the legacy of Dr. King 50 years after his assassination in Memphis.

"This is another significant day for Memphis," Mayor Jim Strickland said.

The park includes benches, a large walkway, reflection areas, the iconic 1977 "I have been to the mountaintop" sculpture, and some never before seen images of Dr. King from the Withers Collection. They were revealed Friday.

"Let us use this reflection site as a place where dreams can become realities, desperation can become hope, and isolation can become inspiration," Memphis City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said.

MLGW donated the land and the city paid for the park with a number of sponsors--Memphis-based FedEx being the largest one.

"There's an old saying that charity begins at home," FedEx Express Chief HR and Diversity Officer Shannon Brown said.

Wednesday, there were multiple public ceremonies honoring MLK50, Thursday, the I Am A Man Plaza was unveiled at Clayborn Temple, and Friday, the ribbon cutting of the MLK Reflection Park officially capped off the MLK50 week.

"It's a way that we can better educate generations to come about the future of Memphis," Strickland said.

The mountaintop sculpture was relocated from the other side of Downtown Memphis to go in the MLK Reflection Park.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:59:43 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly