Teen arrested after police chase charged in March murder

Memphis Police Department said a teenager who led officers on a high-speed chase through Orange Mound and Midtown on Thursday night is now in custody on a murder charge.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jaelen Bell after a chase ended near Glenview Park.

Investigators said Bell and another man were in a stolen car.

Bell has also been a suspect in a murder investigation since last month.

Investigators said the murder happened March 28 on Cognac Cove. Evidence left behind led officers to develop Bell as a suspect.

Bell's criminal history includes a long list of charges including stolen vehicles and a carjacking. Many of those charges have been dismissed.

As an adult, Bell's criminal history dates back to October 2016.

Bell had just turned 18 when court records show MPD arrested him for a carjacking, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment. That case was dismissed during the preliminary hearing on December 1, 2016.

Seven days later, officers arrested Bell for stealing a car and again, court records state that charge was dismissed.

Less than a year later, a police affidavit shows Bell was once again arrested for stealing a car. That case was dismissed as well.

In November 2017, MPD said Bell was one of four teens who flashed guns inside Oak Court Mall. The incident played out on Facebook Live.

But according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, an issue with the affidavit "caused a judge to throw out" Bell's unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

Bell was back in custody Thursday night after this chase. The police report states Bell admitted to stealing the car and killing a man in March.

The dismissal of each of Bell's charges since 2016 has allowed him to spend very little time in jail.

WMC5’s request to talk with District Attorney Amy Weirich on why those charges were all dismissed was denied. A spokesperson stated the D.A. was out of town and that she does not comment on pending investigations.

