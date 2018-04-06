Purple Haze blames 'black on black crime,' decides to stop playing 'hard rap music'

Purple Haze Nightclub will no longer play "hard rap music," according to the business' Facebook page.

The club said it "tried to accommodate an urban crowd that hit all of the downtown dance clubs when a club on Beale St. decided to go in a different direction."

They went on to say, "Unfortunately there is a bad element associated with parts of that scene."

In response to a Facebook comment that alleged the problem is their staff being affiliated with drugs and crime, Purple Haze said, "the issue is black on black crime outside the club that we cannot control."

Purple Haze went on to say in a later comment that "most of the so called black clubs in this city have been forced to close due to violence."

Purple Haze announced it will now play old-school, clean hip hop and top 40 hits instead of the "hard rap music."

There have been multiple incidents in and near Purple Haze, including a peace activist who was shot and killed just outside the club, and a person who was shot inside the club on Christmas morning.

WMC Action News 5 has requested to speak with club owners. The club has not yet responded.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.