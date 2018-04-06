Strickland not ready to commit to facing Herenton in 2019 electi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Strickland not ready to commit to facing Herenton in 2019 election

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Kendall Downing
Connect
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland (Source: WMC Action News 5) Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton (Source: WMC Action News 5) Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke publicly for the first time since former Mayor Willie Herenton announced Thursday that he'd be running for mayor in 2019.

"I respect Mayor Herenton," Strickland said.

Though all indications point to Strickland running for re-election in 2019, he said Friday that he still hasn't decided.

Strickland didn't have much to say about Herenton on Friday--nearly 24 hours after he revealed through a speech at Lemoyne-Owen College and a media blitz that he wants voters in 2019 to send him back to city hall where he served for 17 years.

"I'm offering my services to the citizens of Memphis, and they have the opportunity to vote for whomever they want to vote for in 2019," Herenton said.

For his part, Strickland didn't officially acknowledge whether he'd face Herenton in 2019 when asked Friday.

"For me, it's too early to do that. The election is a year and a half off. I'm focused on making Memphis a better place every day," he said.

But an internal campaign document provided to WMC Action News 5 from a Strickland for Mayor source suggests he will run in 2019. 

It also states in the 2015 election, Strickland maintained a roughly 60 percent favorable rating across multiple groups, including whites and African Americans.

"I just look forward to more years of trying to make this a better Memphis," Strickland said.

The Shelby County Election commission said the first day petitions for Memphis Mayor can be pulled is April 2019. The election is Oct. 2, 2019.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:59:43 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly