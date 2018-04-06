High school hosts autism awareness pep rally - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

High school hosts autism awareness pep rally

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Chris Luther
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

April is Autism Awareness Month, and every year students in North Mississippi throw a huge pep rally to raise awareness.

It looks a normal school rally, but the assembly at Hernando High School on Friday isn't for school spirit, it's a much more important, unique school tradition.

"It's our 7th annual pep rally for Autism Awareness and Acceptance," English teacher Holly Neel said.

"You can see how active every student is and everyone always gets excited; they know April is Autism Awareness month," Senior Rawan Amro said.

Every April, blue shows up all over the school for Autism Awareness. During the annual assembly, students meet adults on the autism spectrum.

This year, one of the speakers for the event actually went to school at Hernando.

"One thing that goes along with having Aspergers is obsessing over things. I mean it could be anything, books, movies, TV shows. Everything that I've ever obsessed over has taught me a little bit about myself," former Hernando High School student Isaac said.

Students experience what autism can be like using games like hurdling students in a cardboard box or a silent dance off to explain sensory differences.

And it's not just the school, the entire Hernando community gets involved.

"They light it up blue and their homes. The sheriff's department has an event coming up where they're going to have the blue lights on at the end of the month, and they light up the courthouse up. It's really is a full community wide event," Rebecca Treadway said.

The goal is to make a lasting impact on the students.

"I really hope they leave here knowing something different in the world, like something they can contribute to help around the world, just being a part of the solution," Senior Andres Liberato said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:59:43 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly