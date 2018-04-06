High school hosts autism awareness pep rally

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke publicly for the first time since former Mayor Willie Herenton announced Thursday that he'd be running for mayor in 2019.More >>
Unacceptable--that was the word recently used to describe the operations at the VA Center in Memphis. Now, the hospital is rededicating itself to improving care services offered to its patients.More >>
In the wake of calls for economic equality during MLK50, there's a new effort to ensure every City of Memphis employee makes a living wage.More >>
Purple Haze Nightclub will no longer play "hard rap music," according to the business' Facebook page.More >>
Mike Conley is among 35 players on the 2018-20 USA Men's Basketball roster.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
The trend has grown 900 percent among high school students in recent years, according to the U.S. surgeon general.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
