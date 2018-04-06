Memphis VA Center unveils newly renovated Bed Tower

Unacceptable--that was the word recently used to describe the operations at the VA Center in Memphis.

Now, the hospital is rededicating itself to improving care services offered to its patients.

Issues with patient safety caused the hospital to receive a one-star rating in 2015 & 2016.

The new medical director, almost a year on the job now, is making changes to transform the hospital, and the newest part of his plan was unveiled Friday.

A quick snip of the oversized scissors officially reopened the newly renovated Bed Tower at the Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

The revamped space is now home to relocated veteran services like social work and volunteer services--putting them together in one building rather than scatted around the campus.

It's just one part of Memphis VA Medical Director David Dunning's plan improve the hospital and the service it provides.

In December, Rep. Steve Cohen called a series of mishaps involving patient visits in the emergency department at the VA "unacceptable".

Cohen said the hospital must establish, implement, and monitor better protocols to give veterans confidence they can rely on.

"When I see those things, I take them very seriously. I look into them very deeply, and we make changes based upon what we find back behind those," Dunning said.

Veterans have taken notice of the improvement to the hospital, according to Dunning.

"Every organization has their issues. And we have issues here. But we are identifying--some of those help me identify we have issues so we can make sure that we are providing the best that we can for our veterans," Dunning said.

This is only the beginning of the changes you'll see happening at the hospital. Fixing the parking issue and the missing culture of service remain a top priority for Dunning.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.