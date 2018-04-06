Memphis VA Center unveils newly renovated Bed Tower - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis VA Center unveils newly renovated Bed Tower

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jessica Holley
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Unacceptable--that was the word recently used to describe the operations at the VA Center in Memphis.

Now, the hospital is rededicating itself to improving care services offered to its patients.

Issues with patient safety caused the hospital to receive a one-star rating in 2015 & 2016.

The new medical director, almost a year on the job now, is making changes to transform the hospital, and the newest part of his plan was unveiled Friday.

A quick snip of the oversized scissors officially reopened the newly renovated Bed Tower at the Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

The revamped space is now home to relocated veteran services like social work and volunteer services--putting them together in one building rather than scatted around the campus.

It's just one part of Memphis VA Medical Director David Dunning's plan improve the hospital and the service it provides.

In December, Rep. Steve Cohen called a series of mishaps involving patient visits in the emergency department at the VA "unacceptable".

Cohen said the hospital must establish, implement, and monitor better protocols to give veterans confidence they can rely on.

"When I see those things, I take them very seriously. I look into them very deeply, and we make changes based upon what we find back behind those," Dunning said.

Veterans have taken notice of the improvement to the hospital, according to Dunning.

"Every organization has their issues. And we have issues here. But we are identifying--some of those help me identify we have issues so we can make sure that we are providing the best that we can for our veterans," Dunning said.

This is only the beginning of the changes you'll see happening at the hospital. Fixing the parking issue and the missing culture of service remain a top priority for Dunning.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    More >>

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:59:43 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly