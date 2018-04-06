West Memphis police on the hunt for serial robber

West Memphis police want to get an accused serial robber off the streets.

Police reports show Mark Barker is not only interested in money from the businesses, he also likes their food and beer.

He is armed when he pulls off the robberies, and police said they know who he is and they want to find him.

Barker is considered armed and dangerous after police say he pulled off four armed robberies this year. The last ones happened in just the past couple of weeks.

"They come any time of day,” clerk Keaton Brown said.

Brown is a clerk at the Shell where one of the robberies happened at 11 a.m. Friday and said it frightens him.

"It's dangerous to like be at a gas station by yourself,” Brown said. “Who knows who is going to come in."

West Memphis police released new surveillance photos of Barker at the Shell station.

Barker came into the store asking for a beer. The clerk asked for an ID and he said he didn't have one.

Witnesses say Barker reached over the counter and grabbed $100 from the cash register, saying he had a weapon.

On Wednesday, police say Barker hit up the Sonic on Broadway. Police say a man walked into the Sonic around 11 p.m. as the manager was counting the money.

The suspect demanded money pulling out a box cutter. He got away with $1,500 in cash and a hamburger he asked for.

On March 29, a man fitting the description of Barker walked into a Dodges Chicken around 3:30 a.m. and ordered food. The suspect said it was a robbery and showed a shotgun.

He asked for a beer and the clerk went to get it. The suspect then kissed her on the cheek and left. The cash register was missing $179.

In January, the Tobacco Warehouse was robbed by a man fitting Barker's description. Several cartons of cigarettes were taken, as well as money in the register and lottery tickets. A witness called police and Barker was arrested, but he was let out on bond.

West Memphis police say Barker could be anywhere. He is 41 years old and stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where he is, call law enforcement or Crime Stoppers in whichever city you are in.

