West Memphis police on the hunt for serial robber

West Memphis police want to get an accused serial robber off the streets.More >>
West Memphis police want to get an accused serial robber off the streets.More >>
Purple Haze Nightclub will no longer play "hard rap music," according to the business' Facebook page.More >>
Purple Haze Nightclub will no longer play "hard rap music," according to the business' Facebook page.More >>
Unacceptable--that was the word recently used to describe the operations at the VA Center in Memphis. Now, the hospital is rededicating itself to improving care services offered to its patients.More >>
Unacceptable--that was the word recently used to describe the operations at the VA Center in Memphis. Now, the hospital is rededicating itself to improving care services offered to its patients.More >>
Hurricane researchers at Colorado State University are predicting a slightly above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2018 with 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.More >>
Hurricane researchers at Colorado State University are predicting a slightly above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2018 with 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.More >>
April is Autism Awareness Month, and every year students in North Mississippi throw a huge pep rally to raise awareness.More >>
April is Autism Awareness Month, and every year students in North Mississippi throw a huge pep rally to raise awareness.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morningMore >>
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morningMore >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>