Freeze warning ends Sunday, big warm-up next week

Old Man Winter is letting itself be known across the Mid-South yet again.

The National Weather Service placed the entire WMC Action News 5 viewing are under a Freeze Warning Saturday night. The warning started at 1 a.m. on Sunday and will last through 9 a.m. So, as you head to church make sure you bundle up.

A freeze warning means that widespread freezing temperatures are expected. This could damage crops that might have been planted early. We also need to check on pets and elderly as this spring cold blast moves into the region.

Across West Tennessee we are forecasting lows to dip into the 20s and 30s with skies starting to clear across the region.

North Mississippi will experience similar conditions, with lows tonight falling into the 20s and 30s.

Eastern Arkansas will also see the frigid temperatures, that is why cation is urged across the Mid-South.

After the frost and freeze hit Sunday morning, we will warm into the 50s by the afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

For those warm weather lovers, highs will reach near 80 degrees by the end of next week. Hopefully, this will be the last blast of winter for us this season, but only time will tell.

