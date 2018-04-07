Mid-South plants at risk with freeze warning in place

It is a cloudy and cold start to our weekend with some areas seeing leftover drizzle and even some wintry mix.

The rain, sleet, and snow chances will end around mid-morning and what we will be left with is a frigid Saturday across the region. Highs will struggle to warm into the upper 40s, but factor in the northeast winds--around 15 to 20 mph--and temperatures outside will feel colder than upper 40s.

Remember to bundle up in layers if you're planning to trek outside.

If you think the daytime highs are cold today, tonight we will see lows dip into the 30s with some locations below freezing. A FREEZE WARNING is in place for the entire Mid-South tonight, so remember to keep a check on pets and protect any plants you may have outside.

DAY: Mainly cloudy with some clearing. Northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. High: 47.

NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Frost possible. Northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 32.

SUNDAY: After the cold and frosty start to our Sunday, we do expect it to warm up with partly cloudy skies in store. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s with some locations reaching the lower 60s. Winds will remain out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, eventually shifting to the south during the overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 40s for Monday morning and the warmup will continue into the week ahead.

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see clouds thicken a bit with small rain chances in store. Afternoon highs will warm back into the mid 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Behind the front that brings us a quick hit of showers on Monday we will cool slightly for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s. We remain dry for Tuesday through most of Friday. Highs for Wednesday are in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s. We warm back into the 70s for Thursday and close to 80 by Friday with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances look to move back into the region for Friday night and into the start of the weekend on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.