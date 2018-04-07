Father arrested for killing 5-year-old son - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Father arrested for killing 5-year-old son

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Joeseph Ray Daniels (L), Joe Clyde Daniels (r) (Source: TBI) Joeseph Ray Daniels (L), Joe Clyde Daniels (r) (Source: TBI)
DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.

Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen at his home Tuesday night. 

Daniels was the subject of a massive search and rescue operation. But Saturday, TBI agents announced they no longer believed Daniels was alive.

They arrested Daniels' father, Joseph Ray Daniels, after he confessed to killing his son.

Joseph Ray, 28, was arrested and booked into Dickson County Jail just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. He faces a charge of criminal homicide. 

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

TBI said Daniels intentionally killed his son, Joe Clyde, in their home in the early morning of April 3-4.

Daniels' body still has not been found, but investigators vow to continue searching in order to bring closure to the family.

TBI said the investigation is ongoing. Joseph Ray is currently the only person facing criminal charges at this time.

You can watch TBI's full press conference below:

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

