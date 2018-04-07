Father arrested for killing 5-year-old son

Purple Haze Nightclub will no longer play "hard rap music," according to the business' Facebook page.More >>
Two Chester County, Tennessee, girls are missing.More >>
West Memphis Police Department arrested a man wanted for multiple robberies.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
It is a cloudy and cold start to our weekend with some areas seeing leftover drizzle and even some wintry mix.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
A Memphis man was arrested in Alabama while hauling 82 pounds of meth, according to investigators.More >>
