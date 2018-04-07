Father arrested for killing 5-year-old son

A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.

Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen at his home Tuesday night.

Daniels was the subject of a massive search and rescue operation. But Saturday, TBI agents announced they no longer believed Daniels was alive.

They arrested Daniels' father, Joseph Ray Daniels, after he confessed to killing his son.

ALERT: Ongoing investigative efforts in the case of missing five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels have led to a charge of Criminal Homicide for the boy’s father, Joseph Ray Daniels, who is currently in custody. He is believed to have killed the child and hid the body several days ago. pic.twitter.com/Sxfd6Flaqd — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 7, 2018

Joseph Ray, 28, was arrested and booked into Dickson County Jail just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. He faces a charge of criminal homicide.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

TBI said Daniels intentionally killed his son, Joe Clyde, in their home in the early morning of April 3-4.

Daniels' body still has not been found, but investigators vow to continue searching in order to bring closure to the family.

Though this news is profoundly disappointing, we are grateful for the volunteers who gave time and resources this week to help search for Joe Clyde. That work will continue by law enforcement today, so we might provide a small degree of closure for his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/i8OmU0gte9 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 7, 2018

TBI said the investigation is ongoing. Joseph Ray is currently the only person facing criminal charges at this time.

You can watch TBI's full press conference below:

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.