Shot fired inside crowded Malco theater

A man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater Friday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso off S. Mendenhall Road.

The man fired his gun into the ceiling of the theater. Nobody was injured by the shot, however several people suffered minor injuries while running out of the theater.

The man who fired the shot has not been arrested or identified.

Malco released the following statement on the matter:

Last night at approximately 11:40 pm, there was an isolated incident at the Malco Paradiso where an individual fired a single shot into the ceiling of an auditorium. Security was on site, and police responded within minutes to begin investigating. A few injuries occurred while patrons were exiting the auditorium, and thankfully no one was seriously hurt. The safety of our patrons will always be our highest priority, and we are fully cooperating with the police in this matter as they continue to review our video surveillance.

If you can help MPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

