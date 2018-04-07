Shot fired inside crowded Malco theater

A man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater Friday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso off S. Mendenhall Road.

The man fired his gun into the ceiling of the theater. Nobody was injured by the shot, however several people suffered minor injuries while running out of the theater.

The man who fired the shot has not been arrested or identified.

If you can help MPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

