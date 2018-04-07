Shot fired inside crowded Malco theater

Old Man Winter is letting itself be known across the Mid-South yet again. During our Saturday we are looking at very gusty winds around 15 to 25 mph helping us stay cold across the region.More >>
A man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater Friday night.More >>
Purple Haze Nightclub will no longer play "hard rap music," according to the business' Facebook page.More >>
Two Chester County, Tennessee, girls are missing.More >>
West Memphis Police Department arrested a man wanted for multiple robberies.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
A mix-up with police provided an unexpected comic detour during a live report on road conditions.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
