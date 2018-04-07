Sista Strut raises cancer awareness in African American communit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sista Strut raises cancer awareness in African American community

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Jerica Phillips
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Despite freezing temperatures, with a wind-chill in the 20s, thousands of people turned out at the 2018 Sista Strut Breast Cancer Awareness Walk held Saturday at the Liberty Bowl stadium.

"When you see everybody who is layered up, they have on sweat pants and tights and then their tutu on top of it, nothing was going to stop," iHeart Media program director Big Sue said.

"The cold weather did not stop us. We were here walking in honor of our aunt and sister, Miss Willa Richard, and it really meant a lot to us," Tracy smith said.

Sista Strut is an annual awareness walk designed to benefit the African American community. It's the largest walk of it's kind.

"I'm a survivor. I have a sister that's a survivor and in honor of my other and my aunt," survivor Tonja Tillman.

For many people, it was their first time participating in the walk, but for others, Sista Strut is becoming a yearly tradition.

"I've been cancer free and I'm just so thankful that the Lord touched my body in this situation. I promise y'all I do," survivor Anita Adams said.

African American women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer before age 40.

It's why for the fourth year, the goal of the walk was to share information and provide support to increase survival rates.

"Get tested early because mine was caught very, very early," Tillman said. 

