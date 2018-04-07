3 detained following armed robbery

Three people were detained Saturday afternoon following a robbery.

Memphis Police Department said it was questioning three people at East Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard. The people are believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in the area.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, and it's unclear at this time what the three people took.

Officers said they found two guns with the three people who they detained.

