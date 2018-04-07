11 taken to hospital following prison fight - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A fight at a Memphis prison sent 11 people to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fight happened Saturday afternoon in an exercise yard at Federal Corrections Institution of Memphis on John A. Denie Road off Macon Cove.

The injured were taken to Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital, MFD confirmed. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

