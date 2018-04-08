Southern Junkers Vintage Market returns April 13-14 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Southern Junkers Vintage Market returns April 13-14

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
A stand at the 2017 market (Source: Hollie Dew / Southern Junkers website) A stand at the 2017 market (Source: Hollie Dew / Southern Junkers website)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Southern Junkers Vintage Market is coming up soon!

More than 75 vintage antique vendors will set up at Agricenter International on April 13-14.

Ruth Barnes visited the WMC Action News 5 studios Sunday morning to discuss the upcoming event.

Visit their website at this link for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Freeze warning ends Sunday, big warm-up next week

    Freeze warning ends Sunday, big warm-up next week

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:19:51 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    Old Man Winter is letting itself be known across the Mid-South yet again.  The National Weather Service placed the entire WMC Action News 5 viewing are under a Freeze Warning Saturday night. The warning started at 1 a.m. on Sunday and will last through 9 a.m. So, as you head to church make sure you bundle up. A freeze warning means that widespread freezing temperatures are expected. This could damage crops that might have been planted early. We also need to che...More >>
    Old Man Winter is letting itself be known across the Mid-South yet again.  The National Weather Service placed the entire WMC Action News 5 viewing are under a Freeze Warning Saturday night. The warning started at 1 a.m. on Sunday and will last through 9 a.m. So, as you head to church make sure you bundle up. A freeze warning means that widespread freezing temperatures are expected. This could damage crops that might have been planted early. We also need to che...More >>

  • Activists support Memphis journalist in ICE custody

    Activists support Memphis journalist in ICE custody

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:05:24 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    It's a story that's made headlines all week: a Memphis journalist and immigrant is in ICE custody after being arrested during a protest downtown. 

    More >>

    It's a story that's made headlines all week: a Memphis journalist and immigrant is in ICE custody after being arrested during a protest downtown. 

    More >>

  • Shot fired inside crowded Malco theater

    Shot fired inside crowded Malco theater

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:04:25 GMT
    Two wanted by MPD (Source: MPD)Two wanted by MPD (Source: MPD)

    A man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater Friday night.

    More >>

    A man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater Friday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly