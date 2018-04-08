Southern Junkers Vintage Market returns April 13-14

A stand at the 2017 market (Source: Hollie Dew / Southern Junkers website)

Southern Junkers Vintage Market is coming up soon!

More than 75 vintage antique vendors will set up at Agricenter International on April 13-14.

Ruth Barnes visited the WMC Action News 5 studios Sunday morning to discuss the upcoming event.

Visit their website at this link for more information.

