Memphis Flower Show returns April 13-15

It's a story that's made headlines all week: a Memphis journalist and immigrant is in ICE custody after being arrested during a protest downtown.More >>
A man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater Friday night.More >>
A fight at a Memphis prison sent 11 people to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
