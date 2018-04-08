Memphis Flower Show returns April 13-15

Get ready to set your eyes on an amazing show!

The Memphis Flower Show will be held April 13-15 at the Dixon Gallery and will feature beautiful flower arrangements inspired by portraits from the exhibit.

Barton Lynch from the Gallery stopped by WMC Action News 5’s studios Sunday morning to give a preview of the event.

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

