Store closes after teen shot, killed over can of beer

The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.

Dorian Harris, 17, died from a gunshot wound when store clerk Anwar Ghazali, 28, admitted he shot him after watching him steal a beer from Top Stop Shop on Thursday, March 29.

A stolen $2 beer is what allegedly led to Dorian's killing and eventually led activists to force the owner to shut down.

“The store was closed down and that's justice,” Dorian’s grandmother Effie Fitch said. “We doing this for Dorian and all black children because it's a lot of black children losing their life over nothing.”

“No one’s life is worth a beer,” Dorian’s grandfather Oscar Fitch said.

Ghazali is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said he shot and killed the teen for shoplifting but did not report the theft or the shooting.

Dorian's body was found two days later.

WMC was unable to reach the owner for comment.

However, Ghazali's attorney Blake Ballin said there is more to the story.

“Was Mr. Ghazali acting in self-defense?” Ballin said. “Was the deceased acting aggressively in some way? Those are unanswered questions.”

Using a picture of a beer can to spell out 'justice', Dorian's grandparents said their protests have discouraged looting and violence.

“All we as a community want is just peace and we have love for one another so we protect our community,” Effie said.

“It's not about destroying the neighborhood, it's about getting it more together,” Oscar said.

Dorian's funeral was held Saturday, where the family said their final goodbyes.

“The smile that he carried on himself brought joy to others,” Oscar said.

“We are still grieving and it hurts our heart, but we know he's in peace now and he's resting and we're just grateful to God for the community and justice is being done about this,” Effie said.

The teen's family said they plan to attend every court proceeding.

Ghazli will face a judge on April 25 for a bond hearing.

Effie also said several GoFundMes have popped up for Dorian's funeral, but arrangements have already been made to cover the expenses.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.