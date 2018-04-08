MPD searching for 14-year-old runaway with medical condition

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.

A City Watch Alert has been issued for Janisha Howard. She was last seen on Golden Oaks Drive off Tchulahoma Road south of Memphis International Airport around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

MPD said Howard, who has a habit of running away, left her home without permission and has not been seen since. She has a diagnosed medical condition that requires medication.

She is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 119 pounds with shoulder-length straight hair and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing black leggings, blue/gray/white Nike Air Jordan shoes, and a gray hoodie that says, "Don't Bother Me."

If you see Howard or know where she is, you're asked to contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.