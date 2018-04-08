3 armed robbery suspects lead police on chase with kids, AR-15 in car

A trailblazer in professional football was in town not just to teach the game, but also to provide important life lessons to kids in the Mid-South.More >>
Three men were arrested after robbing two men in Whitehaven and leading Memphis police officers on a chase with an AR-15 and two children in the car, according to an affidavit.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
Old Man Winter is letting itself be known across the Mid-South yet again. The National Weather Service placed the entire WMC Action News 5 viewing are under a Freeze Warning Saturday night. The warning started at 1 a.m. on Sunday and will last through 9 a.m. So, as you head to church make sure you bundle up. A freeze warning means that widespread freezing temperatures are expected. This could damage crops that might have been planted early. We also need to che...More >>
Southern Junkers Vintage Market is coming up soon!More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
