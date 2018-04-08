3 armed robbery suspects lead police on chase with kids, AR-15 i - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 armed robbery suspects lead police on chase with kids, AR-15 in car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Brian Phillips (Left), Darrell Phillips (Middle), Jamil Carter (Right) (Source: SCSO) Brian Phillips (Left), Darrell Phillips (Middle), Jamil Carter (Right) (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three men were arrested after robbing two men in Whitehaven and leading Memphis police officers on a chase with an AR-15 and two children in the car, according to an affidavit.

Brian Phillips, 41, Darrell Phillips, 30, and Jamil Carter, 55, robbed two men at gunpoint in the Sterling Townhomes off East Raines Road on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, two men told them they had just been robbed at gunpoint by three men. Another person approached the officers and said the suspects were about to leave the complex.

When officers attempted to stop the suspect's 2001 Lincoln MKS, the vehicle continued driving until it crashed into a pole at Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.

Darrell Phillips ran from the vehicle. Officers eventually found him hiding in the woods with a loaded AR-15 and a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Jamil Carter and Brian Phillips were taken into custody at the scene of the accident. 

Brian Phillips' two children, ages 6 and 8, were found in the vehicle. Carter, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to Regional Medical Center to be treated for injured sustained during the crash.

Brian Phillips is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, Darrell Phillips is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest, and Jamil Carter is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, intentionally evading arrest, driving while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, violation of financial law, reckless driving, and striking a parked vehicle/fixed object.

