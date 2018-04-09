Liberty Bowl to honor Priscilla Presley - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl to honor Priscilla Presley

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Priscilla Presley (Source: Elvis Presley Enterprises) Priscilla Presley (Source: Elvis Presley Enterprises)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

AutoZone Liberty Bowl will pay tribute to one of the biggest names in Memphis.

Priscilla Presley will be awarded the Liberty Bowl's Distinguished Citizen Award on June 24.

Presley, former wife of Elvis Presley, is credited with opening Graceland to the public, bringing millions of tourists to Memphis over the years.

"Just like Graceland, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is one of Memphis’ great treasures,” said Priscilla Presley. “It is a great honor to be recognized as their 2018 Distinguished Citizen Award recipient. Many exceptional American icons in business, sports and entertainment have received this award and I very much appreciate the AutoZone Liberty Bowl including me on this list of incredible individuals.”

Past honorees of the award include St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, FedEx founder Fred Smith, and sports legends like Tony Dungy, Archie Manning, Dick Vitale, and Tim McCarver.

