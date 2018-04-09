Study ranks taxpayer return on investment

With April 17th’s tax deadline approaching, WalletHub has released its latest analysis of the U.S. tax landscape - an in-depth look at the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2018.

WalletHub studied 25 indicators to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

States with Best Taxpayer ROI

New Hampshire Florida South Dakota Colorado Virginia Alaska Missouri Texas Utah Iowa

Best vs. Worst

Red States have a higher taxpayer return on investment, with an average ranking of 20.60, compared with 32.85 for Blue States (1 = Best).

Nebraska has the lowest proportion of major roads in poor condition, 5 percent, which is 8.8 times lower than in Connecticut, the state with the highest at 44 percent.

Maine has the lowest violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 1.24, which is 6.5 times lower than in Alaska, the state with the highest at 8.04.

New Hampshire has the lowest infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births, 4.18, which is 2.2 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest at 9.27.



To view the full report and see how Mid-South states rank, click here.