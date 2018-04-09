Central, Cordova High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Security heightened at Central, Cordova High Schools after social media threat

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Students lined up outside Central High amid heightened security (Source: WMC Action News 5) Students lined up outside Central High amid heightened security (Source: WMC Action News 5)
The Snapchat photo in question (Source: Facebook) The Snapchat photo in question (Source: Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person is in jail after a threat was made toward Central High School.

School officials said they were made aware of the threat Sunday night about a threat on social media.

Someone has been arrested in connection to the threat, according to school officials.

Police officers arrived on campus early Monday morning as a precaution.

According to Memphis Police Department, the threat originated from a Snapchat/Instagram that hinted at a gun being brought to CHS. Therefore, they increased the police presence at Cordova High School and Central High School.

MPD officials said they believe the post came from out of state.

School officials said they expect no disruptions to class because of the threat.

