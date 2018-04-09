Security heightened at Central, Cordova High Schools after social media threat

A person is in jail after a threat was made toward Central High School.

School officials said they were made aware of the threat Sunday night about a threat on social media.

Someone has been arrested in connection to the threat, according to school officials.

Police officers arrived on campus early Monday morning as a precaution.

According to Memphis Police Department, the threat originated from a Snapchat/Instagram that hinted at a gun being brought to CHS. Therefore, they increased the police presence at Cordova High School and Central High School.

MPD officials said they believe the post came from out of state.

School officials said they expect no disruptions to class because of the threat.

