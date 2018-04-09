Security heightened at Central, Cordova High Schools after social media threat

A man is in custody after causing a crash while driving under the influence, and leading deputies on a foot chase Sunday.More >>
A person is in jail after a threat was made toward Central High School.More >>
AutoZone Liberty Bowl will pay tribute to one of the biggest names in Memphis.More >>
Three men were arrested after robbing two men in Whitehaven and leading Memphis police officers on a chase with an AR-15 and two children in the car, according to an affidavit.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
