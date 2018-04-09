DUI arrest leaves man with 16 criminal charges

Fresh off the heels of WrestleMania, WWE announced its return to Memphis on Monday.More >>
Fresh off the heels of WrestleMania, WWE announced its return to Memphis on Monday.More >>
A popular restaurant was robbed Monday morning in East Memphis.More >>
A popular restaurant was robbed Monday morning in East Memphis.More >>
A person is in jail after a threat was made toward Central High School.More >>
A person is in jail after a threat was made toward Central High School.More >>
AutoZone Liberty Bowl will pay tribute to one of the biggest names in Memphis.More >>
AutoZone Liberty Bowl will pay tribute to one of the biggest names in Memphis.More >>
A man is in custody after causing a crash while driving under the influence, and leading deputies on a foot chase Sunday.More >>
A man is in custody after causing a crash while driving under the influence, and leading deputies on a foot chase Sunday.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson confirms the body that was found in Vossburg on Monday morning is Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson confirms the body that was found in Vossburg on Monday morning is Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>