DUI arrest leaves man with 16 criminal charges

A man is in custody after causing a crash while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Juan Lopez Lazo, 40, was driving on the wrong side of Austin Peay when he struck another vehicle head on.

Three people were taking to hospital in critical condition as a result of the crash.

When officers got to the scene, Lazo lead them on a foot chase that resulted in his arrest.

Deputies also found cocaine on the suspect.

Lazo is charged with three counts of vehicular assault, three counts of aggravated assault, leaving scene of accident involving death/injury, DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance, no driver license, financial responsibility law, no driver license, open container law, and wrong way on a one way highway.

