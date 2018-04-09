Huey's robbed in East Memphis

A popular restaurant was robbed Monday morning in East Memphis.

Two armed men wearing all black entered Huey's at 4872 Poplar Avenue just after 9 a.m.

It is unclear if the suspects took anything from the business. No one was injured.

The suspects got away in a black Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.