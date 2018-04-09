WWE's Smackdown Live returning to Memphis in June

Fresh off the heels of WrestleMania, WWE announced its return to Memphis on Monday.

FedExForum will host SmackDown Live on Tuesday, June 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $15.

Advertised stars include current WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The New Day.

SmackDown Live tapings are typically followed by WWE's 205 Live, which showcases the cruiserweight division.

