Tuberculosis discovered in Ole Miss student

Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.

The health department confirmed a student at the Oxford campus was found with a case of active tuberculosis.

Health department and school officials are working to identify students and staff who may have been exposed to the patient. MSDH will test about 500 people for the disease.

"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is a top priority for the University of Mississippi. We will continue to work closely with the Mississippi State Department of Health and appreciate and trust their guidance and assistance to ensure the public health of our community," Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandi Hephner LaBanc said.

"Exposure to active TB disease can result in TB infection. TB infection is not contagious and has no symptoms, but can develop into active TB disease over time," Mississippi Health Department said in a statement.

TB disease symptoms include fever, weight loss, night sweats, and cough.

