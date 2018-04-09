FedEx teams with City of Memphis to advise small businesses

FedEx and the City of Memphis are teaming up to help local small businesses.

The Inner City Capital Connections program provides training and coaching to help small businesses grow.

There will be a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with city and community leaders to kick off this year's program.

FedEx released the following list of people who will be speaking at the event.

Pat Hopper, Director of Sourcing, FedEx Services

Rebecca A Huling, VP of Customer Engagement Marketing, FedExServices

City of Memphis Representatives

ICIC Representatives

Memphis Small Business Owners

It will be held at Memphis Botanic Garden from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.