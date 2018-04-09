Low-performing schools in MS spend more time on test prep, repor - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Low-performing schools in MS spend more time on test prep, report says

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
JACKSON, MS (WMC) -

A new report accuses some Mississippi schools of prioritizing standardized tests over other content.

The report comes from a group called Mississippi First. This is the first time Mississippi First has released this type of report.

The report is titled 'Understanding District and State Testing in Mississippi.'

It looked at four school districts and broke down testing practices in those districts. 

Mississippi First said low-performing districts administered more tests and spent more time testing than high-performing school districts.

The report also found that low-performing districts prioritized test preparation over other instructional methods. The low-performing districts spent at least 25 percent of the year teaching to the test.

Mississippi First describes itself as a non-partisan group dedicated to solving educational problems in Mississippi through research and analysis.

You can read the group's full report below:

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

