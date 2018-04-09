Pig helps teach lessons to 3rd graders at Memphis school

A third grade classroom in Memphis has a unique resident.

Her name is Bella, and she is a pig.

Bella spends her days in Carrie Galphin's 3rd grade classroom at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal School in Midtown Memphis.

Galphin said she's always wanted to have a classroom pet, and she's always wanted to have a pig. So Bella fulfills two wishes in one precious package.

"I thought it would be fun and a great learning experience for the students and me," Galphin said. "When I asked Grace-St. Luke's administration about her, I was pleased that they were immediately on board!"

Bella helps teach students empathy, sensitivity, and responsibility.

The students are responsible every day for caring for Bella. They must be careful not to leave anything on the floor that could hurt Bella; they must be sure to never leave the classroom door open; and they must always be sure Bella is secured in her pen with water and food when they leave the classroom.

"[Grace-St. Luke's] recognizes the many things students can learn from caring for a class pet," Galphin said.

Bella will continue enjoying her time as a sort of teacher's assistant in Galphin's classroom for the rest of the year and for the foreseeable future.

Galphin said she even expects Bella to be a vital part of some of the camps available during Grace-St. Luke's SummerFest program this year.

