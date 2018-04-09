Mayor hopeful about negotiations on police salary increase - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mayor hopeful about negotiations on police salary increase

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed demands for higher wages for police officers at a meeting on Monday.

The demands were made last month after City of Memphis failed to respond to a proposal from the Memphis Police Association.

The deadline for negotiations passed on March 29, but Mayor Strickland is positive both sides will agree.

“We've negotiated in good faith every year I've been mayor and I'm still hopeful we are going to resolve this issue,” Mayor Strickland said.

Police Association President Mike Williams said MPD patrolmen are paid 16 percent below market value, while sergeants are paid 25 percent below market value.

The city, however, has said that is not true.

It is unclear how much of a raise the association asked for.

