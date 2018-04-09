Facebook to alert 87M users about data breach

Facebook was recently rocked by a huge data breach scandal.

The social media giant is now doing damage control for its 2.2 billion users around the globe.

On Monday, the company was set to take another step toward gaining back user trust. Eighty-seven million people are supposed to be alerted by Facebook if they had their private information taken by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook announced users around the world would start receiving one of two notices Monday at the top of their news feed.

If you see the prompt saying, "We have banned the website 'This is Your Digital Life,'" then your information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said clicking the link will show users which additional third-party sites have access to your information.

“Which tells everyone which apps they're connected to and gives them an easy way to delete,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said.

Nancy Crawford with the Mid-South Better Business Bureau said organizations like hers are paying close attention to the Facebook breach.

They're concerned other websites besides Cambridge Analytica have access to your info by using Facebook quizzes, and they said that info could lead to your identity being stolen.

“Well, any time somebody accesses your information, it's a concern,” Crawford said. “It's all the fun stuff on Facebook. The 'Which Movie Star Do You Look the Most Like" or "Which Famous Painting Do You Look The Most Like.”

But completing those fun quizzes may have compromised your info. Facebook is helping you stop that access by deleting those quiz apps. You can do that by clicking the link when you see one of the two prompts.

“You want to look at your apps--actually just looked at mine a minute ago--I have tons of them on there, but most of them I have locked down so that only I can see the information and it doesn't let the app share on my behalf,” Crawford said.

The BBB recommends you do the same with your Facebook privacy settings.

They also recommend closely monitoring your credit score and getting a password managing app to keep your online profiles safe.

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify about the privacy break before Congress.

