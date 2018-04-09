Mayor Strickland in favor of raising city wages

Memphis City Council members will hear a proposal to increase wages for city employees Tuesday.

City Council member Edmund Ford Jr. is joining the Fight For $15, but he is asking for more.

Ford said Tuesday in city council discussion, he will bring up the possibility of raising the entry level pay for all full-time city employees to $15.50 an hour.

On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he wants to bring wages up to the national average.

“We did a salary study of all positions in city government and we compared us to other cities and we are below average,” Mayor Strickland said. “We aren't necessarily shooting for $15 an hour, we are just trying to bring people up to the average.”

WMC Action News 5 will be in that city council meeting and bring you updates on the progress of this proposal as we get them.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.