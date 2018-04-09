Mayor Strickland in favor of raising city wages - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mayor Strickland in favor of raising city wages

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis City Council members will hear a proposal to increase wages for city employees Tuesday.

City Council member Edmund Ford Jr. is joining the Fight For $15, but he is asking for more.

Ford said Tuesday in city council discussion, he will bring up the possibility of raising the entry level pay for all full-time city employees to $15.50 an hour.

On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he wants to bring wages up to the national average.

“We did a salary study of all positions in city government and we compared us to other cities and we are below average,” Mayor Strickland said. “We aren't necessarily shooting for $15 an hour, we are just trying to bring people up to the average.”

WMC Action News 5 will be in that city council meeting and bring you updates on the progress of this proposal as we get them.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly