World Golf Championship possibly coming to Memphis

Memphis’ evolving role on the PGA Tour looks like it's about to come to fruition.

Reports say a news conference set here Thursday will be about a World Golf Championship event coming to the Bluff City next year.

WMC received an e-mail from PGATOUR.com saying Commissioner Jay Monahan and defending PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will be in Memphis for the news conference, set for the FedEx Events Center at Shelby Farms.

Also in attendance will be FedEx/St. Jude Classic Board Chairman Jack Sammons and ALSAC/St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac.

St. Jude is the beneficiary of the FESJC.

Memphis-based FedEx, which sponsors the PGA Tour's year ending FedEx Cup, reportedly has been pushing to bring a WGC level event to its home city.

The World Golf Championship, which reportedly would replace the FESJC on the 2019 Tour Schedule, will bring more higher profile players to Memphis than annually come for the FESJC.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.