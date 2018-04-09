Couple indicted in 23-month-old girl’s abuse, death

A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl last summer.

The grand jury indicted Keinosha Taper, 21, and Gregory Ford, 28, of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect involving serious bodily injury.

Both are in custody without bond.

They were arrested last June 24 at their residence in the Ridgecrest Apartments in the 2800 block of Vista Drive.

Investigators discovered baby Amelia Taper unconscious and unresponsive with bruising and swelling to her face.

Keinosha Taper is the child’s mother. Ford told investigators he is the child’s stepfather.

The baby girl died later at a hospital from multiple internal injuries.

According to the police affidavit, Taper and Ford were fighting when they tumbled onto the bed, which caused Amelia to fall onto the floor. Then, Taper fell on top of her. Taper also told police that she threw Amelia into her pen, hitting her head on the corner of it as she continued to fight with Ford.

Neither Taper nor Ford called 911 or did anything to help the injured child.

