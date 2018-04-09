Couple indicted in 23-month-old girl’s abuse, death

A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl last summer.More >>
A new iOS update to your iPhone could help save your life in the event of an emergency.More >>
A third-grade classroom in Memphis has a unique resident. Her name is Bella, and she is a pig.More >>
A new report accuses some Mississippi schools of prioritizing standardized tests over other content.More >>
Facebook was recently rocked by a huge data breach scandal. The social media giant is now doing damage control for its 2.2 billion users around the globe.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored with an emotional post on Facebook.More >>
