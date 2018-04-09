Woman celebrates 98th birthday lunch at Chick-fil-A - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman celebrates 98th birthday lunch at Chick-fil-A

Bonnelle Thomas (left) enjoys her birthday lunch (Source: Chick-fil-A Southaven's Facebook) Bonnelle Thomas (left) enjoys her birthday lunch (Source: Chick-fil-A Southaven's Facebook)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A Mid-South woman turning 98 years old on Monday celebrated with a birthday lunch at Chick-fil-A in Southaven, Mississippi. 

The restaurant's Facebook page posted a photo of birthday girl Bonnelle Thomas enjoying her lunch. 

Perhaps the secret to a long life is eating more chicken? 

Either way, we wish you a very happy birthday Ms. Bonnelle! 

