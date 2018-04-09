Dyersburg High teacher indicted on statutory rape charges

Charges have now been filed against a Dyersburg High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
There's a new man in charge of fighting blight in Memphis and Shelby County, and citizens are already lining up with a list of complaints.More >>
A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl last summer.More >>
A new iOS update to your iPhone could help save your life in the event of an emergency.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.More >>
