Dyersburg High teacher indicted on statutory rape charges

Charges have now been filed against a Dyersburg High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct.

According to the charges, teacher John Moody also tried to cover up the crime.

An investigation headed up by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations led to the indictment.

Monday, Moody was indicted on four charges that include tampering with evidence, coercion of a witness, solicitation of a minor, and statutory rape by an authority figure.

In March, Dyersburg community members were shocked to find out Moody was at the center of an investigation.

"Very shocked in Dyersburg,” resident Charlotte Johnson said when WMC interviewed her last month.

Moody was only at Dyersburg High School for one year before he was suspended.

At the time, Dyersburg City Schools Superintendent Neal Durbin told WMC Action News 5 Moody's suspension was connected to "impropriety with the internet."

The Dyer and Lake County District Attorney's Office asked the Tennessee Bureau of investigations to step in to investigate.

Now just a month later, Moody is facing serious charges.

WMC investigators did call several listed phone numbers for John Moody but they were no longer in service.

Moody is now out of police custody after posting a bond Monday.

According to TBI officials, more information will be released about the case on Tuesday.

