Woman arrested for arson at motel - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman arrested for arson at motel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cynthia Jackson (Source: SCSO) Cynthia Jackson (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman is behind bars, accused of intentionally setting a motel room on fire.

Cynthia Jackson was arrested after investigators said she threw a piece of concrete through the window of her boyfriend's room at In-Town Suites on Ridgeway Road on Monday.

No one was hurt.

Jackson is charged with aggravated arson and vandalism.

