Man poses as customer to steal gold, diamond bracelet

Collierville Police Department is looking for a man they said pretended to be a customer before stealing a $7,000 bracelet at a jewelry store.

The theft happened Friday at Jared's Jewelry.

Store workers said the man asked to see the 14-karat gold and diamond bracelet and then ran out of the store with it.

The man escaped in a grey or tan Nissan with a rear spoiler and damage to the front bumper.

If you know where this man may be, call 901-457-2554.

