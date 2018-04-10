Bolton High student arrested, expelled after stolen gun found in backpack

A high school student is out of school and in jail after a gun was found inside his vehicle.More >>
Collierville Police Department is looking for a man they said pretended to be a customer before stealing a $7,000 bracelet at a jewelry store.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed demands for higher wages for police officers at a meeting on Monday.More >>
A woman is behind bars, accused of intentionally setting a motel room on fire.More >>
Charges have now been filed against a Dyersburg High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
