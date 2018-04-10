Bolton High student arrested, expelled after stolen gun found in backpack

A high school student is out of school and in jail after a gun was found inside his vehicle.

Monday, Shelby County deputies received a complaint that there was a handgun in the backseat of a Ford Explorer with four students inside parked at a convenience store across from Bolton High School.

Deputies later found the Explorer in the student parking lot at Bolton High and spoke to all four students who were inside at the time they were seen.

Deputies found a backpack inside the vehicle with an unloaded handgun inside and determined that it belong to Shemar Jones.

Jones was taken into custody for possession of a weapon on school campus and the gun was seized.

The other three suspects were released to their legal guardians.

Deputies later discovered the gun to be stolen and Jones was expelled from school and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

