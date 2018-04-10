How to check if your Facebook info was breached

If you're still wondering if your private information was taken by Facebook, there's now a way to find out.

Facebook was set to notify its users about the status of their information Monday in response to Cambridge Analytica mining the social media network for information from Facebook users. As of Tuesday afternoon, many users still have not received that notice from Facebook.

By clicking here, Facebook will tell you if the app "This Is Your Digital Life" shared your information.

If neither you nor your friends used the app, your information was likely not shared.

However, if you or a friend used the app, Facebook will list which information was likely shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify about the privacy break before Congress.

