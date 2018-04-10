MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old

An 80-year-old man from New Albany, Mississippi, is the subject of a Silver Alert.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said James H. Riddle was last seen Monday at 1 p.m. He was driving on North Street in New Albany in his gray Lincoln Town car, license plate UND 308.

Riddle was wearing a red sweater, black pants, and black slippers.

MBI said Riddle has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who knows where Riddle may be should contact New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.